Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

Bahrain parliamentarians due on 16th

Naveed Butt Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: At the special invitation of the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, will lead a high-level parliamentary delegation on an official visit to Pakistan from February 16 to 19, 2025. During the four-day visit, the delegation will engage in high-level meetings in Islamabad.

The Bahraini Speaker and his accompanying delegation will call on the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari; Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif; Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani; Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; and the Convener and members of the Pakistan-Bahrain Friendship Group in the National Assembly, along with other political and parliamentary leaders. These meetings will focus on strengthening parliamentary ties, enhancing bilateral cooperation, and discussing matters of mutual interest in the region.

Bahrain is a close and trusted friend of Pakistan, with relations rooted in shared religious, cultural, and historical values.

