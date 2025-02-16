AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

Countrywide protest movement after Ramazan: IK

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday declared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, along with other opposition parties, would launch a countrywide protest movement, after Ramazan.

In a post on his official X account, the founding PTI chairman, said that he had directed to the coordination committee of his party to initiate contacts with all opposition parties including lawyers, labourers, farmers, clerics and students, to join the movement and take to the streets for their rights. “This protest movement will be for the restoration of the constitution, democracy and genuine independence,” he added.

He said that it is incumbent upon a judge not to give any verdict or make remarks unless he hears both the parties, as a judge’s remarks have lasting impact on the cases in hand as well as the cases set to be heard in future.

He said that Mussarat Hilali, a Supreme Court justice, should not have passed remarks about May 9 false flag operation, without listening to the lawyers of both sides, as no independent commission or a court had conducted a probe into May 9 incident, adding the way women and other people were harassed on May 9 was shameful.

“I was taken into custody by Rangers illegally who had no arrest warrants, from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), in order to trap the masses and convert a peaceful protest into a “false flag operation,” he added.

In the same breath, Khan said that despite repeated demands by PTI, no judicial commission was formed to probe into the mayhem and to recover the CCTV footages to determine the culprits behind it all.

“Right from Justice Aamir Farooq [the ex-IHC chief justice], to Qazi Faez Isa [former CJP] or the incumbent Chief Justice Yahya Afridi including the head of the constitutional bench Justice Aminuddin Khan, did not bother to hear our petitions submitted to the courts over violation of human rights despite repeated requests,” he lamented.

Khan maintained that every state institution in the country is under the control of “unknown powers,” adding that Adiala Jail is controlled by a military colonel who neither cares about the law nor the jail manual.

