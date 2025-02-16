Interim pre-arrest bails of PTI leaders extended till Apr 12

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Saturday extended interim pre-arrest bails of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and two sisters of Imran Khan till April 12 in cases related to last year’s October protests.

The court exempted the two sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan for one hearing as both of them were out of the city. The court also confirmed the pre-arrest bail of three other leaders of the PTI including Salman Raja and MPA Imtiaz Warraich in another case related to October 5 protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025