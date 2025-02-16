AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

LDA, LWMC sign MoU on waste collection

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for door-to-door waste collection under the Chief Minister’s ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’.

The MoU was signed by LDA Director Admin Rabia Riyasat and LWMC GM Operations Rashid Zahoor in the presence of LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmad and senior officials from the Lahore district administration, LDA and LWMC.

While addressing the signing ceremony, the LDA Vice Chairman said that under the agreement, the LWMC teams will collect waste from Avenue One Scheme, Jubilee Town, and Mohlanwal Scheme.

LDA DG Tahir Farooq said that the LWMC will collect waste collection from three LDA schemes in the first phase, providing significant relief to residents. He assured that the cleaning system in these schemes will be 100 percent improved. “Under the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, sustainable development models are being implemented in LDA schemes,” he added.

District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that the LWMC will deploy its teams in multiple shifts, ensuring that improving the cleanliness situation in the provincial capital remains a top priority. He added that the door-to-door waste collection system will be fully operational across Lahore by the end of March.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that A notified fee of Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 will be charged for 5-marla, 10-marla and 1-kanal houses, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LWMC sign MoU

Comments

200 characters

LDA, LWMC sign MoU on waste collection

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories