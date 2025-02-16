LDA, LWMC sign MoU on waste collection

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for door-to-door waste collection under the Chief Minister’s ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’.

The MoU was signed by LDA Director Admin Rabia Riyasat and LWMC GM Operations Rashid Zahoor in the presence of LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmad and senior officials from the Lahore district administration, LDA and LWMC.

While addressing the signing ceremony, the LDA Vice Chairman said that under the agreement, the LWMC teams will collect waste from Avenue One Scheme, Jubilee Town, and Mohlanwal Scheme.

LDA DG Tahir Farooq said that the LWMC will collect waste collection from three LDA schemes in the first phase, providing significant relief to residents. He assured that the cleaning system in these schemes will be 100 percent improved. “Under the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, sustainable development models are being implemented in LDA schemes,” he added.

District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that the LWMC will deploy its teams in multiple shifts, ensuring that improving the cleanliness situation in the provincial capital remains a top priority. He added that the door-to-door waste collection system will be fully operational across Lahore by the end of March.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that A notified fee of Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 will be charged for 5-marla, 10-marla and 1-kanal houses, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025