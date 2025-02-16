AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

RCS has no authority to send case to ACE: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) has no authority to send the case punishable under the Cooperative Societies Act 1925 (CS Act) to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The court also observed that ACE is also not authorized to initiate an inquiry into the matter on the impugned reference of the registrar.

The court said that the offences under CS Act are either liable to penalty or punishable and added that the power of imposing penalty has been given to the registrar or person authorized by him under the Act whereas power to punish lies with the court.

The court said if any person is aggrieved of any act of members of management committee or officers of society which is an offence under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) or under any other law relating to public servants, he can file a direct complaint before the special judge.

The court, therefore, said neither the matters of cooperative societies can be inquired into nor prosecuted by the ACE before the special judge.

The court said it is the duty of ACE either to prosecute or recommend for departmental inquiries against the public servants but inquiry under such Act can only be initiated by the registrar at his own or the complaint through the persons mentioned therein, the court added.

The court said that offences under CS Act cannot be sent for prosecution before the court, rather registrar or the person authorized by him is empowered to impose such penalty after affording an opportunity of hearing to the concerned.

The court passed this order in a petition of president Model Town House Building Cooperative Housing Society, Sialkot, Muhammad Khalid who assailed a reference sent by office of the registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, to the Director General, ACE, Punjab.

The petitioner allegedly allotted plots to his relatives under his stamp and signature illegally, unlawfully and without approval of management committee.

It was being tried under NAB Ordinance 1999 but the NAB court sent back to the registrar to be tried by the special judge, Anti-Corruption Court.

The court allowed the petition partly and set aside the impugned reference sent by the RCS, Punjab to ACE for indirect transmission to the court of special judge rather pursuant to direction of NAB court to initiate the process for imposing penalty upon the petitioners or trial of offences punishable under the CS Act.

The court, therefore, directed the registrar to comply with order of NAB court for initiation of proceedings under the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court

Comments

200 characters

RCS has no authority to send case to ACE: LHC

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories