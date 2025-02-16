9th edition of Women Tech Quest held

KARACHI: Some three thousand (3,000) women from various fields of technology attended the 9th edition of Women Tech Quest - the pioneer Tech Competition for Women in Pakistan.

Women Tech Quest (WQT), an initiative of 10Pearls, is a platform for students and professional women to compete, learn, network and showcase their competency and talent in tech. The 9th edition of Women Tech Quest took place physically on Saturday in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad and cumulatively attended by some 3,000 women.

The competition comprised three streams; Coding, Testing and Design. The Coding competition included a series of problems presented to the participants; they could use any programming language to solve them. The Testing competition presented contestants with a set of objectives to test database and automation concepts; while the Design Competition required participants to solve a UI/UX challenge, and their approach towards user research, persona building and user flows was gauged.

Additionally, every year a carefully curated panel of inspirational speakers also mentor these young women on various topics and conduct workshops, not only leading the participants to share their own experiences but also gain industry knowledge and bolster other women in the field to grow and excel.

According to Syeda Sana Hussain, Head of People & Programmes EMEA, 10Pearls the 9th chapter of Women Tech Quest has solidified its purpose in the minds of young, female tech-enthusiasts nationwide. “It goes to show that our vision 9 years ago of creating an inclusive space for women to come forward in tech has come to fruition and with each year we are just getting bigger and better,” she added.

She said that every year, the competition is breaking even more barriers and reaching out to more and more women and now all focus is on the next WTQ which will mark a decade of empowering women and accelerating careers!

It may be mentioned here that WTQ was launched back in 2017 as a competition dedicated to highlighting women in tech, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, gain widespread recognition, and win great cash prizes and exposure to further fuel their careers.

