SAU, Shahed University Tehran sign MoU

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran’s prestigious Shahed University Tehran to strengthen collaboration in education, research, and innovation.

As part of this agreement, 10 students from SAU will receive fully funded scholarships for higher education in Tehran, with 50% of the scholarships reserved for female students, while both institutions will jointly undertake research projects in agriculture, social sciences, and agricultural engineering.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at SAU’s Senate Hall, where Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal and Dr. Mohammad Hussain Nohi Khan, Advisor to the President of Shahed University Tehran, formally signed the agreement.

Under this agreement, both universities will facilitate faculty and student exchanges, explore joint research opportunities, and organize international conferences, seminars, and training programs. Specific academic activities and financial commitments will be formalized through supplementary agreements.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted the significance of this partnership, emphasizing that SAU and Shahed University will collaborate on research focusing on irrigated and arid agriculture. He noted that the scholarship program will enable Pakistani students to benefit from advanced studies in Iran while fostering academic exchange between agricultural experts from both nations.

Dr. Mohammad Hussain Nohi Khan, Advisor to the President of Shahed University Tehran, acknowledged Pakistan’s prominent role in global agriculture and SAU’s distinguished standing among the country’s academic institutions. He emphasized that this agreement is not merely a formal document but a concrete step towards long-term academic and research cooperation.

He further announced that, as part of the initial implementation, the universities will promptly launch joint conferences, seminars, and workshops, with scholarships for more than ten students, half of which will be allocated to female students.

