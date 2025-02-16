Asad Qaiser opposes tax on farmers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday opposed the imposition of income tax on farmers, terming it an unjust burden on the agriculture sector.

Talking to journalists, Asad said the decision to further burden the farmers with taxes would further strain small farmers already struggling with rising costs.

He warned that any move to impose additional taxes on them could have serious repercussions.

Qaiser said that he would meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur next week to discuss the issue and vowed to take it up in the National Assembly.

Highlighting the challenges faced by farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the province had suffered immensely due to prolonged conflict, leading to industrial decline and economic instability.

He said that small farmers were already struggling to make ends meet and burdening them further with taxes could prove disastrous.

