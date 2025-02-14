Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan, Türkiye commit to strengthen strategic partnership at 7th High-Level Council Session

Read here for details.

Security forces kill 13 terrorists in five KP operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

Another all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs304,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Read here for details.

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Read here for details.

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Read here for details.