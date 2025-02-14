AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (0.97%)
BOP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.2%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
FCCL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.45%)
OGDC 205.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 176.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.15%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
SEARL 102.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-6.87%)
SYM 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 68.11 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
WTL 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.57%)
BR100 11,879 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 35,432 Decreased By -122 (-0.34%)
KSE100 113,068 Increased By 503.8 (0.45%)
KSE30 35,200 Increased By 106.3 (0.3%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 13, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 14 Feb, 2025 09:02am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan, Türkiye commit to strengthen strategic partnership at 7th High-Level Council Session

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 13 terrorists in five KP operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Another all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs304,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Read here for details.

  • Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

CJP Afridi administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Read more stories