Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated a new round-the-clock passport office at the NADRA Mega Center in Nazimabad, Karachi, on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The facility, operating in three shifts, aims to provide citizens with the convenience of applying for passports at any time.

Backlog of passport applications completely eliminated, says Naqvi

During the visit, Naqvi inspected passport counters, met with staff, and interacted with citizens using the center’s services for passports and ID cards.

He also addressed challenges faced by women visiting for biometric verification under the Benazir Income Support Program.

A detailed briefing on the passport office’s operations was provided to the minister, highlighting efforts to streamline services and improve accessibility for the public.

This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing citizen convenience and efficiency in government services.