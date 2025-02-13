AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Pakistan, Türkiye commit to strengthen strategic partnership at 7th High-Level Council Session

BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2025
APP62-130225 ISLAMABAD: February 13 - President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif sign joint declaration of 7th meeting of Turkiye-Pakistan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
In a significant move to bolster bilateral ties, Pakistan and Türkiye have pledged to further deepen, diversify, and institutionalize their strategic partnership during the 7th session of the Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). The joint declaration, issued after the high-profile meeting, underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, including defense, trade, energy, and cultural exchange.

Turkiye’s President Erdogan wraps up two-day visit to Pakistan

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense ties through joint military exercises, technology sharing, and counterterrorism efforts, according to the Foreign Office statement.

Defense and security cooperation

The declaration emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration to address regional security challenges and promote peace and stability.

Economic and trade relations

Pakistan and Türkiye agreed to boost bilateral trade by removing barriers, facilitating investments, and exploring new markets.

The two nations aim to increase trade volume to $5 billion in the coming years, leveraging the Pakistan-Türkiye Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Energy and infrastructure development

The declaration highlighted plans for joint ventures in renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and hydropower.

Both sides expressed interest in enhancing connectivity through infrastructure development, including road, rail, and air links.

Cultural and educational exchange

To strengthen people-to-people ties, Pakistan and Türkiye agreed to promote cultural exchanges, tourism, and educational collaborations.

Initiatives such as student exchange programs and joint research projects were emphasized to foster mutual understanding and innovation.

Regional and global cooperation

The two nations pledged to coordinate closely on regional and global issues, including the Kashmir and Cyprus disputes, at international forums like the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

They also reiterated their commitment to supporting each other’s positions on matters of mutual interest.

Institutionalizing the partnership

The HLSCC will serve as a permanent platform to monitor and implement the agreed-upon initiatives, ensuring sustained progress in bilateral relations.

Regular high-level meetings and working groups will be established to address specific areas of cooperation.

A strategic partnership for the future

The joint declaration reflects the shared vision of Pakistan and Türkiye to transform their historical and cultural ties into a robust, multifaceted partnership. By focusing on economic growth, security, and cultural exchange, both nations aim to create a model of cooperation that benefits their people and contributes to regional stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who co-chaired the session, expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Türkiye relations. They emphasized that the partnership is not only strategic but also rooted in mutual trust and shared values.

As Pakistan and Türkiye move forward, the 7th HLSCC session marks a milestone in their journey toward a stronger, more institutionalized alliance, setting the stage for a new era of collaboration and prosperity.

