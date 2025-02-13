SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $252 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.17 billion as of February 7, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.87 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.70 billion.

The central bank attributed debt repayments to the decrease in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 07-Feb-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 252 million to US$ 11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $46 million.