AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Another all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs304,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 13 Feb, 2025 08:18pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices rebounded in Pakistan on Thursday, in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola gained Rs2,500 to reach a new all-time high of Rs304,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs260,631 after it recorded an increase of Rs2,144, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold is considered a safe investment during economic and financial turmoil, but higher interest rates reduce the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Internationally, gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as markets closely tracked developments in US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, which could ignite a global trade war, while investors awaited crucial U.S. data due later in the day.

US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose “reciprocal tariffs” on trading partners on Thursday, opening new fronts in his trade war.

“Three great weeks, perhaps the best ever, but today is the big one: reciprocal tariffs!!! Make America great again!!!” Trump said in a post in all capital letters on his Truth Social platform.

The move would match the United States’ tariff rates on imports to the levels that other countries impose on US goods.

The international rate of gold also reached an all-time high. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,913 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $25 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs55 to clock in at Rs3,367 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves

Comments

200 characters

Another all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs304,000 in Pakistan

Stocks remain range-bound, KSE-100 closes 361 points lower

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

AsiaPak Investments, Montage Oil bid for 75% of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

President Trump says US ‘reciprocal tariffs’ to be announced Thursday

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

India’s Modi brings a tariff ‘gift’ to Trump talks

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Oil prices fall on potential Ukraine peace talks

Read more stories