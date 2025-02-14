Car washing facilities ordered to get recycled water only

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed an immediate ban on washing cars at home and service stations that do not have water recycling systems in place.

In a bid to conserve water, the government has instructed all service stations across the province to install water recycling systems by February 28, 2025.

A notification issued by the Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab on February 12, 2025, cited a report from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which revealed that the province experienced 42% below-normal rainfall from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025.

The notification also referred to various orders issued by the Lahore High Court aimed at restricting the non-essential use of water, including the ban on car washing at homes and service stations without water recycling systems.

The government has announced fines for violations of these measures: Rs 10,000 fine for washing cars at home and Rs 100,000 fine for service stations that fail to install water recycling systems by the specified deadline.

Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the EPA Punjab, explained that these actions are in line with the powers granted to him under Section 6(1)(t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997, and in compliance with an order from the Lahore High Court (WP No. 227807/2018, dated 07-02-2025).

The new restrictions also include the immediate closure of all illegal or unapproved car wash/service stations. Additionally, all service stations must install wastewater recycling systems and U-channels at their car wash stations by February 28, 2025. Failure to comply will result in a Rs 100,000 fine and the sealing of the car wash area.

The orders also prohibit the use of oil for washing vehicles, the use of water for washing cars, and the use of hosepipes for car washing at home. Anyone found violating these directives will face a Rs 10,000 fine. Furthermore, the government has also banned flood irrigation for lawns, gardens, golf courses, and green belts, as well as the use of groundwater for construction activities. Only surface water or recycled water will be permitted for construction purposes, the notification added.

