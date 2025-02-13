AIRLINK 188.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.03%)
BOP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
CNERGY 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.36%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
MLCF 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 209.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.25%)
PACE 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.4%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.53%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.61%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
SEARL 104.37 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.96%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.57%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
TRG 68.23 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.96%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 8.2 (0.07%)
BR30 35,936 Increased By 27.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 112,955 Increased By 30.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,215 Decreased By -96.6 (-0.27%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump, Modi plan joint press conference on Thursday

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a press conference on Thursday when they meet in Washington, the White House said, a rare press briefing by the Indian leader.

Modi held a press conference with former President Joe Biden during a 2023 visit, but it is unusual for him to take questions from the media beyond occasional interviews, mostly around the time of elections.

He has not held a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister in 2014.

In May 2019 he attended a press conference but took no questions.

Modi’s discussions with Trump are expected to focus on areas such as two-way trade, energy, technology and immigration.

Their joint press conference with Trump is set for 1710 ET (2200 GMT), the White House said on Wednesday.

During the 2023 event with Biden, Modi denied there was religious discrimination in India in reply to a question.

India’s Modi to meet Trump with planned tariff concessions

His claim was disputed and dismissed by rights advocates who have documented abuse of minorities in the South Asian nation.

The journalist who asked the question was later attacked online by Modi’s supporters, with the Biden administration condemning the attacks.

Narendra Modi India USA White House US President Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Trump, Modi plan joint press conference on Thursday

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Read more stories