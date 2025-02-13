AIRLINK 187.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.11%)
BOP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
CNERGY 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.57%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.64%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.95%)
MLCF 46.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
OGDC 209.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.29%)
PACE 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.93%)
PPL 182.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.47%)
PRL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.56%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
SEARL 103.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 68.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.84%)
WAVESAPP 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,976 Increased By 15.1 (0.13%)
BR30 35,925 Increased By 16.7 (0.05%)
KSE100 112,954 Increased By 29.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,211 Decreased By -100.6 (-0.28%)
Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 500 points during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 11am, the benchmark index was hovering at 113,424.30 level, an increase of 499.37 points or 0.44%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, POL, HBL, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

“We think the positive momentum remains intact,” said Intermarket Securities.

“There is ample room in E&Ps and cement stocks to go higher.” It said, adding that the key milestone for the market remains the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks by March.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director (MD) of the IMF, on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released a statement on Wednesday that the meeting focused on Pakistan’s ongoing IMF programme and the macroeconomic stability achieved through the government’s comprehensive reform agenda.

During the meeting, Georgieva commended Pakistan’s efforts in effectively implementing the IMF-supported programme, highlighting the country’s improving economic performance with rising growth and declining inflation, read the statement.

Globally, US and European stock futures rallied on Thursday on optimism over prospects of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, offsetting a jump in Treasury yields as hot inflation threatens to close the door to any policy easing in the US this year.

Global trade war fears persisted as US President Donald Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs as soon as Wednesday evening on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports. Gold prices hovered not far from their record highs.

The Japanese yen was the biggest loser in the face of higher U.S. yields, while the euro has been helped by Trump’s phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, raising hopes that the years-long war could be nearing an end.

In Asia, EUROSTOXX 50 futures climbed 1%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.4% while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.1% while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3%.

Chinese blue chips were flat but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and extended its bullish run, up 1% to hit another four-month high.

Overnight, data showed US consumer prices rose by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in January.

There is an intra-day update

