PM Shehbaz, IMF’s Georgieva discuss ongoing programme

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Wednesday at the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released a statement that the meeting focused on Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program and the macroeconomic stability achieved through the government’s comprehensive reform agenda.

“The discussions highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to implementing structural reforms and maintaining fiscal discipline, which have been instrumental in restoring economic stability and will be critical in driving sustainable growth, going forward,” read the statement.

During the meeting, Georgieva commended Pakistan’s efforts in effectively implementing the IMF-supported program, highlighting the country’s improving economic performance with rising growth and declining inflation, read the statement.

“She recognized that Pakistan is on the path to growth and has undergone economic recovery.”

The IMF Managing Director also acknowledged PM Shehbaz’s commitment to driving the country’s reform agenda.

“She reiterated the IMF’s continued support for Pakistan’s reform agenda, emphasizing the importance of sustained fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and good governance to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.”

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz underscored the progress made under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has played a key role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy; setting it on the path of long-term recovery.

“He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustain the reform momentum, particularly in critical areas such as tax reform, energy sector efficiency, and private sector development,” read the statement.

The prime minister assured the IMF chief of “Pakistan’s commitment to economic prudence, efficiency, and sustainability as essential pillars for achieving inclusive and sustained growth”.

In a separate statement released on social media platform X, PM Shehbaz expressed appreciation for the “IMF’s continued support as Pakistan transitions from macroeconomic stability to a path of sustained economic growth and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Georgieva, in her post on X, lauded the government’s strong commitment “to Pakistan’s IMF-supported reforms and support their decisive actions to pave the way to higher growth and more jobs for Pakistan’s youthful population.”

On Tuesday, a delegation from the IMF, led by Joel Turkewitz, met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, who is also Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), at the Supreme Court of Pakistan building.

The IMF delegation acknowledged the judiciary’s role in maintaining legal and institutional stability and expressed its appreciation for ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

The development comes days after the Finance Ministry, without specifying dates, said on Sunday that a three-member IMF mission would visit Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the country’s 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.