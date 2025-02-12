AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

BR Web Desk Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 05:58pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed range-bound trading on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed in both directions before closing the day marginally lower.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day of 113,436.72.

However, the index saw some volatility in the latter hours, which pushed the index to an intra-day low of 112,621.14.

At close, followed by some late-session buying, the index settled at 112,924.94, down by 85.44 points or 0.08%.

“Investor sentiment remained mixed following the latest MSCI review, where ABOT and SEARL were included in the MSCI Frontier Market Index, while BFBIO, BIFO, and Power Cement were added to the MSCI Frontier Market Small Cap Index,” brokerage house Topline Securities said.

“However, the review fell short of market expectations, leading to subdued activity,” it added.

The uptick was largely driven from PPL, BOP, PTC, AKBL, and MLCF, which collectively contributed 202 points to the index and on the flipside HBL, HUBC, MTL, BAFL, MARI and NBP which collectively subtracted 220 points from the index, Topline said.

On Tuesday, positive momentum persisted at the PSX for the second consecutive session in the week, with the KSE-100 closing the day with a gain of 1,632 points at 113,010.38.

Globally, stocks rose and US Treasury yields firmed on Wednesday as investors assessed the latest U.S. tariff salvo along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a patient path for rate cuts.

Financial markets were largely biding time ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer prices due later in the day which could guide the outlook for monetary policy there, particularly as policymakers weigh the potential inflationary impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs on the economy.

The US President on Monday raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 25% from the previous 10%, eliminated country exceptions, as well as product-specific exclusions, and promised to announce global reciprocal tariffs within days.

Mexico, Canada and the European Union on Tuesday condemned the move, with the EU saying the 27-nation bloc would take “firm and proportionate countermeasures”.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.32%, following a mixed session on Wall Street as gains in Coca-Cola and Apple offset losses in Tesla.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the currency settled at 279.26 for a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 669.60 million from 486.94 million recorded in the previous close.

However, the value of shares declined to Rs27.90 billion from Rs30.38 billion in the previous session.

B.O.Punjab was the volume leader with 195.54 million shares, followed by Bank Makramah with 46.59 million shares, and P.T.C.L. with 30.23 million shares.

Shares of 441 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 211 recorded a fall, while 58 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Read more stories