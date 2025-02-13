AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025
Markets

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.26 against greenback, unchanged from previous close
Recorder Report Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 05:39pm

Pakistan rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee settled at 279.26 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous close.

Internationally, the US dollar held near a one-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday after a hotter-than-expected consumer prices reading, while the euro was shored up by news that Washington aims to begin talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump also said he would soon impose reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on US imports, keeping alive fears of a widening global trade war that threatens to accelerate US inflation.

Against the yen, the US dollar was down 0.06% at 154.33, not far off Wednesday’s high of 154.80 hit as US Treasury yields climbed following inflation reading.

Market players are increasing bets the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer, pricing in roughly 28 basis points worth of rate cuts for this year, versus around 37 basis points before the data.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against the yen, euro, and other peers, was 0.03% lower at 107.88, after touching a one-week high of 108.52 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday on expectations a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would mean the end of sanctions that have disrupted supply flows and Trump’s intention to introduce reciprocal tariffs stoked inflation jitters.

Brent futures were down 55 cents, or 0.73%, at $74.63 a barrel by 0141 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 52 cents, or 0.73%, to $70.85.

Brent and WTI fell more than 2% on Wednesday after Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him, and Trump ordered top US officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

