PTI sends letter and dossier to IMF

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday sent a letter and dossier to International Monetary Fund (IMF) outlining what it called indisputable evidence of widespread electoral tampering in the 2024 general elections.

“Letter and dossiers delivered to the IMF mission in Islamabad,” said the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, in a post on X.

“A copy of the letter and dossier, and NGO Pattan report on general elections 2024 were also forwarded to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi,” he added. In his letter addressed to Mahir Binici, IMF’s country head for Pakistan, Ayub cited ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s meeting with IMF delegation on July 7, 2023, in which the PTI founder stressed the need for free and fair elections for the rule of law.

“He further stressed that economic prosperity and growth in a country could only take place when there was rule of law and adherence to the constitution,” said the letter.

“The dossier contains substantial facts and proofs of how state institutions, including the Election Commission of Pakistan, suppressed PTI, forcefully snatching its public mandate and engineering the electoral outcome,” it added.

In his letter, Ayub further said that the systematic manipulation of the democratic process is evident across the country, undermining the very principles of justice, free will, and constitutional governance.

Given the significance of transparency in economic and political stability, he said his party believes it is imperative that these grave concerns are brought to the attention of all relevant stakeholders, including international institutions monitoring governance in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ayub said that his party was ready to meet the visiting IMF delegation for any further information or clarification.

“We trust that upholding the rule of law and democratic integrity will remain a priority in all engagements concerning Pakistan’s future,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025