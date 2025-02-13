AIRLINK 189.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

Body to conduct audit of FIA

Fazal Sher Published February 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has constituted a committee to review the performance and to conduct an audit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to a notification issued here, the Ministry of Interior formed a four-member committee to review the performance of the FIA.

The director general (DG) of the National Police Bureau (NPB) is the convener of the committee and director NPB, joint secretary Interior Ministry, deputy commandant National Police Academy, and deputy director NPB are the members of the body, it says.

It says that the committee will conduct the performance audit of the agency and will submit the report to the Interior Ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

