Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

IHC approached for holding IK’s jail trial in judge-threatening case

Fazal Sher Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 08:31am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the judge-threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while hearing a case, said he had written a letter to IHC for holding jail trial of Khan but so far the court has received no reply in this regard.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

The judge said that as soon as the court receives the reply from IHC, it will fix the case for hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

The FIR registered against Khan includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).



IHC PTI Imran Khan

