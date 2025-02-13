AIRLINK 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

COAS urges students to strive for excellence

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir addressed a gathering of young university and college students, representing youth from all across Pakistan.

During his interaction, the COAS encouraged the students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits and to develop skills that would enable them to contribute positively to the country’s progress. He also shared perspective on the impact of external environment on Pakistan, especially the threat from trans-border terrorism.

The army chief praised the youth for their energy, creativity, and ability to innovate, stating that they are the future leaders of Pakistan.

The COAS highlighted the role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He honoured the sacrifices of people of Pakistan in nation’s struggle against the menace of terrorism, and appreciated their resolute support to the Armed Forces and LEAs.

Emphasising the need to imbibe “Pakistaniat”, the COAS highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s history, culture, and values in the intellectual development of the youth.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir

