US citizens advised to avoid Faisal Mosque area in view of TTP threats

ISLAMABAD: The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants have issued threats against Faisal Mosque in the federal capital, prompting the US Embassy in Islamabad to prohibit its employees from travelling to the Faisal Mosque area until further notice.

A security alert issued by the US Mission has advised American citizens to avoid the mosque area located at the foothills of Margallas.

They are being further directed to exercise maximum caution, and leave immediately if they face any unpleasant situation.

They should also review their personal security plans, monitor local media for updates, maintain a low profile, and remain aware of their surroundings, said the mission’s security alert.

The Mission Security and Protocol Office recommends the US citizens to carry identification cards and cooperate with the authorities, along with following the Country Security Report for Pakistan.

