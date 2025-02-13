AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

Two more witnesses record statements in GHQ case

Published 13 Feb, 2025

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the General Headquarters (GHQ) case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and others recorded statements of two more witnesses.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, hearing the GHQ attack case in the makeshift courtroom in Adial Jail, recorded the statements of prosecution witness, Magistrate Muhammad Alam and Sub-Inspector (SI) Ahmed Yar.

Jail authorities produced Khan before the court. During the hearing, PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab as well as former ministers, Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed appeared before the court.

