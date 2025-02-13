AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
FLYNG 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.23%)
HUBC 131.75 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.44%)
MLCF 47.23 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.96%)
OGDC 210.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.48%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.85%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.72%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.42%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.61%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
SEARL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.12%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.96%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 12,039 Increased By 78.1 (0.65%)
BR30 36,193 Increased By 285 (0.79%)
KSE100 113,428 Increased By 502.8 (0.45%)
KSE30 35,383 Increased By 71.3 (0.2%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

Five new bills presented in Punjab PA

Hassan Abbas Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 08:49am

LAHORE: During the official proceedings of the Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday five new bills were presented, including Punjab Public Private Partnership Bill 2025,

Punjab Forensic Science Authority Bill 2025, Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Punjab Vagrancy (Amendment) Bill 2025 were introduced by the Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman. The bills were referred to committees which will present their report in two months.

Notably, the bills were presented in the absence of opposition members, with only a handful of government representatives present in the assembly during the proceedings.

Earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman kicked off the pre-budget debate in the Punjab Assembly, stating that not all members will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the budget during the four-day proceeding. He informed the assembly members that the budget proposal form has been sent to all members, which needs to be completed and submitted by Friday.

Rehman emphasized the importance of members submitting proposals that will contribute to the betterment of the people of Punjab. He stressed that a comprehensive discussion can only be held once members have completed the forms and presented their proposals.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has strongly criticized the government’s actions in the Punjab Assembly, questioning the need for a costly assembly session to approve the supplementary grant when it could have been done through the cabinet. Bhachar labelled the Punjab government as “a living corpse,” stating that the government is prioritizing unnecessary projects, such as the Horse and Cattle Show, over public interest.

Bhachar accused the government of allocating Rs. 1.5 billion for unnecessary projects. He also criticized government for raiding and harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and workers on February 8. He asked, “Is this the new face of democracy?” He vowed to continue raising his voice against the government’s incompetence on public issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly Public Private Partnership Bill 2025 Punjab bills

Comments

200 characters

Five new bills presented in Punjab PA

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Clearance of imported consignments: STZA bound to apply for subscription to PSW for consignment clearance

Nepra says KE to face ‘consequences’ if it fails to provide info/data

Coca-Cola içecek’s investments: Turkish team briefs Aurangzeb

Tax authorities: Structured procedural framework drafted

Read more stories