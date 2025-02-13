AIRLINK 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.4%)
Pakistan

Maryam inspects LDA’s pilot project in Gulberg

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 06:52am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Lahore’s first integrated development pilot project under the Lahore Development Authority in Gulberg Scheme Block 3.

She reviewed LDA’s Gulberg Sustainable Development Model Project and also inspected ongoing development work.

Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin and DG LDA Tahir Farooq gave a briefing on the Sustainable Development Model Pilot Project. It was informed at the briefing that a significant reduction in the cost and maintenance expenses will be attained under the integrated development project. Roads will be constructed and rehabilitated under the pilot project in Gulberg. Uniform green belt footpaths and walkways will be built for cycling. The green belt will be below the road level for ground water recharge. A water drainage system will also be built for rainwater drainage.

They further apprised that solar lights and uniform signs will be installed in the streets. All cables except electricity will be kept underground. The Sustainable Development Model Pilot Project will give a new look to the provincial capital. LDA will also carry out sustainable re-modelling of Sabzazar Main Boulevard in the second phase. Construction and rehabilitation of Johar Town G-1 market will also be carried out under integrated development plan. Sustainable development of Thokar Niaz Baig Entry Point and Tollinton Market will also be carried out. Development process is underway in the areas which have been suffering from dilapidation, decay and neglect for long.

The CM was further apprised on the integrated development pilot project briefing that asphalt has been laid on the roads of B-3 Block and a better rainwater drainage system will be built. Internet and other wires are being placed underground. Solar lights will be installed and the area will be made beautiful and spacious.

The CM Punjab said, “Every city including Lahore will be upgraded and developed. Sustainable Development Pilot Project will not only improve facilities in the city but also make life comfortable for the citizens.”

