NTU holds awareness campaign on traffic laws

FAISALABAD: Today, an important initiative was taken by NTU Road Safety Club at National Textile University Faisalabad in collaboration with the City Traffic Police. On this occasion, students were provided with helmets and rear-view mirrors to ensure their safety during traffic. Additionally, a walk and seminar were organised under the awareness campaign about traffic laws.

The event was attended by Muhammad Zubair Wahla from the Traffic Police Education Unit, Dr Mubashar Bajwa, Syed Ali Raza, and Madam Halima Irfan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025