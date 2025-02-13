Punjab CM vows to create a ‘safe, developed Punjab’

LAHORE: “We strongly condemn all forms of violence, extremist behavior and terrorism,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism. The CM added, “Pakistan has made countless sacrifices against extremism and terrorism.”

Maryam said, “I will discourage extremism and intolerance at all levels. I will not allow any extremist thought to flourish on Pakistani soil.”

She highlighted, “We will continue to fight against extremist ideologies and terrorism. The Punjab government is taking vigorous steps to promote peace, tolerance and harmony.”

She added, “We are guiding youth on the path of knowledge, progress and positive thinking instead of extremism. Main objective of Punjab government’s policies is to create a society that is based on tolerance, love and solidarity. We will create a safe, developed and peaceful Punjab that will be a beacon of tolerance and peace for the world.”

