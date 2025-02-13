AIRLINK 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

Information minister heaps praise on CM

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 09:08am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the 12-year performance of the chief ministers from the so-called agents of change does not even compare to Maryam Nawaz’s achievements in just one year.

Azma said, “The financial mismanagement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s entire treasury is being squandered on bogus projects and political gatherings. Atif Khan and Junaid Akbar were the first to question Ali Amin Gandapur’s corruption, and now Azam Swati has made serious allegations. Moreover, the Speaker of the KPK Assembly has written a letter requesting an investigation into corruption”.

The Punjab minister condemned the misuse of funds meant for the welfare of Pakhtuns, stating that they are being distributed recklessly. She further said that there is a complete record of Ali Amin’s attacks on Maryam Nawaz. This is not the first time he has shown such indecency towards her, she added.

She also pointed out that Bushra Bibi’s front woman and spokesperson have been running their separate agenda. Additionally, she revealed that a new law is being proposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish a force for corruption investigations. She asserted that the discriminatory treatment Punjab faced for four years is now being rectified by Maryam Nawaz, who is addressing those past deprivations. Today, the people of Punjab are expressing their gratitude and prayers for Maryam.

She concluded by saying that only those who come into power with the people’s mandate can truly resolve public issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

