President PML-N, CM Maryam meet MPAs: Pakistan on the path of progress, prosperity once again: Nawaz

LAHORE: President PML-N Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met MPAs belonging to Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Pakpattan districts.

Matters pertaining to public welfare projects and future political strategy were discussed in the meeting.

President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while talking to the assembly members said, “Economic decline has turned to progress. Improvements in the economic indicators are the improvement of Pakistan. We are putting Pakistan on the path to progress and prosperity once again by improving its economy.”

Nawaz Sharif said, “Economic activities are increasing with the reduction in the policy rate from 22 to 12 percent and the economy is benefiting. The rupee has stabilized and growth is increasing. The stock exchange is at its highest level, inflation is decreasing. A person who came into power with fraudulent means has shaken the foundations of the country. We heartily made sacrifices for the sake of Pakistan we will not hesitate in future as well.”

PML-N President added, “Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work is paying off, the IMF has also acknowledged the economic turnover and progress of Pakistan. The happiness and rejoice of Punjab is getting restored. We thank Almighty that Pakistan is coming out of economic quagmire and other difficulties. PML-N has once again proved that it not only serves the country wholeheartedly but also provides substantial relief to the masses.”

The assembly members while talking to President PML-N Nawaz Sharif and CM Punjab said that they are proud that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are our leaders who endured all forms of political difficulties but always preferred the interests of the state over politics. Nawaz Sharif is a symbol and guarantee of Pakistan’s development. When it comes to the country’s prosperity and the rehabilitation of its people, only Nawaz Sharif’s name comes to mind.

The assembly members said that we are fortunate to have a prudent and hardworking Chief Minister like Maryam Nawaz Sharif. For the first time, dormant and inactive departments have also been put to work.

“Maryam Nawaz Sharif as a Chief Minister has made the tradition of development of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif a new precedent. The daughter of the nation, Maryam Nawaz Sharif is serving the people of Punjab day and night with dedication,” they said.

They added that Pakistan and Punjab are developing rapidly and the people are seeing a visible positive change. Suthra Punjab program has become an example of cleanliness in every district of the province. The people of Punjab are happy and satisfied, the quality and pace of development work is commendable. The assembly members paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and said that the departments which did not receive any money for years are also working now.

They said that forests, wildlife promotion and protection, environmental improvement, launch of shrimp farming project, livestock development are revolutionary steps of the Punjab government under the able leadership of CM Punjab. They said Suthra Punjab, Kisan Card, Green Tractor, modern agricultural machinery, provision of honhaar scholarship program, construction and rehabilitation of roads, Dhee Rani programme, revamping of basic and rural centres and up-gradation of the entire health system are significant projects and measures of the Punjab government.

The Chief Minister while expressing her views said, “Bringing improvement among the lives of the people is a reward of our hard work. Nawaz Sharif is the brand of Pakistan’s development and our identity.”

Senior party leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasrullah were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025