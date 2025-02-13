PSPD 2025-26: Senate Secretariat seeks budgetary proposals from PD

ISLAMABAD: Senate Secretariat has sought Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) proposals for the year 2025-26 from Power Division.

In a letter he stated that according to the sub-rule (7) 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 each Standing Committee Development Programme proposed by the ministry concerned for the next financial year and suggest amendments, if necessary, and make recommendations thereon before the same is sent to the Ministry of Finance for inclusion in the federal budget for the next financial year.

Each ministry shall submit its budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Programme for the next financial year to the relevant Standing Committee not later than the January 31, of preceding financial yard and the Standing Committee shall make its recommendations thereon, if any, not later than the March 01, of preceding financial year, failing which the proposals of the ministry shall be deemed to have been endorsed by the standing committee.

