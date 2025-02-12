AIRLINK 189.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.28%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

  • Holds meeting with Director General International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano in Islamabad
Published 12 Feb, 2025 03:41pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed on Wednesday Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology for sustainable development.

The PM held a meeting with Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano in Islamabad today where in he commended the IAEA’s initiatives in promoting nuclear energy as a key solution for mitigating climate change, as per Radio Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz said that as one of the founding members of the IAEA, Pakistan has maintained a productive and mutually beneficial partnership with the Agency spanning several decades.

“With the IAEA’s support Pakistan has made significant progress in nuclear power generation, industrial development, healthcare, and agricultural advancements, contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth,” the premier said.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening its collaboration with the IAEA to harness the full potential of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, ensuring continued benefits for the people of Pakistan and the global community.

Mariano appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with IAEA and said that the organization would continue to work with Pakistan in the same spirit.

The IAEA is the world’s central intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical cooperation in the nuclear field.

It works for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, contributing to international peace and security and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, according to the information available on its website.

Pakistan and the IAEA have long standing cooperation that dates back to 1957.

“The DG routinely visits IAEA member states to outreach on peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

As part of this outreach, his visit reaffirms Pakistan’s deepening partnership with the IAEA on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology aimed at fostering socio-economic development of the country,“ the Foreign Office earlier said in a press release.

