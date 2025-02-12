AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
No one has right to disregard parliament: speaker

Naveed Butt Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Tuesday, gave ruling on the remarks of an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge and said that no one has the right to degrade and compromise the dignity of the Parliament.

While commenting on the recent remarks reported in newspapers of an IHC judge regarding the collapse of the Judiciary, Executive and Parliament, Speaker Sadiq firmly stated, while presiding the session of the house, that “no one has the right to degrade and compromise the dignity of the Parliament.”

He reiterated that both the executive and judiciary are essential pillars of the state, and such remarks are tantamount to attacking the Parliament, which are uncalled for.

He emphasised the need to uphold the dignity and respect of Parliament, asserting that it must remain free from any form of degradation or compromise.

About the appointment of chief election commissioner of Pakistan, the speaker informed the House that he had sent formal letters to both the Treasury and the Opposition regarding the nomination of the members for constitution of the parliamentary committee to nominate the chief election commissioner.

He also clarified that no points of order would be entertained during the question hour of the session.

Additionally, he also highlighted that today (Tuesday) was designated as a private member’s day; therefore, the leader of the opposition was granted the opportunity to raise a point of order.

