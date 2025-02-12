No one has right to disregard parliament: speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Tuesday, gave ruling on the remarks of an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge and said that no one has the right to degrade and compromise the dignity of the Parliament.

While commenting on the recent remarks reported in newspapers of an IHC judge regarding the collapse of the Judiciary, Executive and Parliament, Speaker Sadiq firmly stated, while presiding the session of the house, that “no one has the right to degrade and compromise the dignity of the Parliament.”

He reiterated that both the executive and judiciary are essential pillars of the state, and such remarks are tantamount to attacking the Parliament, which are uncalled for.

He emphasised the need to uphold the dignity and respect of Parliament, asserting that it must remain free from any form of degradation or compromise.

About the appointment of chief election commissioner of Pakistan, the speaker informed the House that he had sent formal letters to both the Treasury and the Opposition regarding the nomination of the members for constitution of the parliamentary committee to nominate the chief election commissioner.

He also clarified that no points of order would be entertained during the question hour of the session.

Additionally, he also highlighted that today (Tuesday) was designated as a private member’s day; therefore, the leader of the opposition was granted the opportunity to raise a point of order.

