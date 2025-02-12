AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

PM appreciates Dubai’s remarkable progress

INP Published 12 Feb, 2025 07:57am

DUBAI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated Dubai’s remarkable progress as a global hub for business and innovation as an evidence of UAE’s visionary leadership and termed UAE as Pakistan’s trusted ally.

The Prime Minister held a meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the Sidelines of WGS – 2025, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global business hub PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global business hub

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s pro-investment policies aimed at facilitating UAE’s investors in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining and IT.

The Prime Minister is visiting Dubai to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming deep-rooted and longstanding ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

Thanking Mohammed bin Rashid for the invitation, the Prime Minister lauded this transformative and timely initiative, providing a platform to world leaders, policymakers and experts, where they could gather under one roof to hold global discourse on the future of governance and better future. He invited Emirati businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reiterated Dubai’s commitment to further strengthening economic and cultural ties with Pakistan.

He welcomed the enhanced collaboration in emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence and climate resilience initiatives. Both leaders agreed to continue high-level engagements to foster greater bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for economic and strategic collaboration.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also recalled his fond memories in the UAE during 70s. He remarked that it was the exemplary leadership of the UAE that has transformed the country in a short span of time.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE leadership for their steadfast support and exceptional care extended to the Pakistan community in the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highly appreciated the contributions made by the Pakistan diaspora and their dedication towards UAE’s development.

uae Dubai PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and UAE global business hub

Comments

200 characters

PM appreciates Dubai’s remarkable progress

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories