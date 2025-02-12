Sharjeel rejects MQM’s allegations

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has categorically rejected the MQM’s allegations, stating that MQM members are engaging in the politics of accusations to divert the public’s attention from their internal contradictions.

The politics of hatred has divided the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, yet the MQM leaders continue to persist.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement are constantly instigating the politics of hatred, prejudice, division, and deception. The people of Karachi have come to know the truth about the MQM and are no longer going to be deceived.

He stated that Karachi is the city of all Pakistanis and that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement should refrain from positioning itself as the sole representative of Karachi. The children of Karachi are also our children. The people know who provided guns instead of books to the children of Karachi.

Sharjeel said that the MQM ruled Karachi for decades and now talks about rights, but the party has exploited the emotions of the people of Karachi in every era for political gain.

