Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

CSO hosts annual career fair at LUMS

Recorder Report Published February 12, 2025

LAHORE: The Career Services Office (CSO) at LUMS recently hosted its Annual Career Fair, a flagship event that bridges the gap between academia and industry by connecting LUMS students with leading employers.

This year’s fair brought together more than 200 renowned national and international companies who engaged with over 1,800 students and alumni from various disciplines.

Through on-site interviews, detailed career guidance, and resume submissions, the event gave students exposure to hiring practices and career pathways, ensuring they are well-prepared for an evolving job market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

