CM to launch ‘science & technology show’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Government Pilot Higher Secondary School to launch the largest in the history of Pakistan government school science and technology show.

The CM distributed cash prizes among the winners of Jashn STEM in eight categories. Students and their teachers of Hafizabad, Jhang, DG Khan and Multan received prizes.

Children dressed in vibrant regional costumes welcomed the CM by playing the tambourine.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the Jashn STEAM exhibition. She had a detailed look at the stalls of schools of all districts, inspected models made by the students, and congratulated them. Students presented her sketches, paintings and pieces of calligraphy.

She inspected exhibition of models of human heart and nervous system, where students gave a briefing. They made models of water recycling plant, air purifier, fire, flame detector, home security system, hydraulic jack system, wastewater treatment plant, hydraulic excavator, wind energy, auto lighting, radar detection rigging, smog collector, and DC Refrigerator model. Exhibition of hydroelectric generator, sugar refinery, smog collector, hydraulic parking system, smart home model. A Rajanpur student presented a Li-Fi model that is 100 times faster than WiFi.

Animated video, hydraulic bridge, thermal solar energy system, earthquake detector, AI robotic car and robotic model for cleaning were exhibited

Gas detection, space shuttle pendant launching and solar security system were exhibited. A student presented a model of converting music sound into electrical energy

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat, Parliamentary Secretary Nosheen Adnan gave a briefing

Students took autographs on caps and coats from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif around 300,000 students from 6,000 High schools participated in the celebration of STEAM competitions. The students prepared 5,000 models including science technology math

At the end of the ceremony, students gathered around Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and took pictures. She also paid a surprise visit to Government Pilot Secondary School. Students weee happy with the surprise visit of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif interacted with the students regarding studies.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inspected the principal’s office and auditorium.

