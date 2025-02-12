AIRLINK 191.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.42%)
Pakistan

UAF holds fun fair

Published February 12, 2025

FAISALABAD: The co-curricular activities in academic institutes play a vital role in refurbishing the skills of the students, ensuring the physical and mental health which is prerequisite for the brighter future, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He said engaging in sports, drama, debates and related activities help students to develop new skills, relieve stress and stay motivated and focused. He addressed the gathering at a fun fair organized by Laboratory High School (Boys Campus), University of Agriculture (UAF), bringing joy and excitement to the students, teachers and parents.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that to polish children’s innate qualities, it is crucial to promote extracurricular activities along with the best educational opportunities for dynamic growth.

He said that university was taking tangible efforts to support the school and enhance educational opportunities for its students to make them worthy for the society.

UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad fun fair

