Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

46th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran: Hassan Nourian Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi

Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

The Iranian nations are commemorating one of the most significant moments in the modern history of Iran, the 46th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution. On this historic day, we reflect on the monumental events that led to the downfall of the Pahlavi monarchy, the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the birth of a new era in our nation’s history. Forty-six years ago, the Iranian people from all walks of life, from every corner of the country, rose in unity, their collective voice demanding freedom, justice, and independence.

This victory was not just a political change; it was a social, cultural, and spiritual transformation. The Iranian people, in their courageous pursuit of justice, envisioned a society that was governed by Islamic principles, where the dignity and rights of the individual were respected, where the voice of the people mattered, and where the government was accountable to the people, not to foreign powers. The Islamic Republic that emerged was founded upon the values of Islamic justice, equality, and the right to self-rule, ideals that have shaped the path of our nation ever since.

As we reflect today, we must not only remember the sacrifices of those who led the revolution but also recognize the ongoing journey of the Islamic Republic. We have made significant strides in many areas, including education, healthcare, science and technology, and infrastructure, all while preserving our unique cultural identity.

At the same time, we acknowledge the challenges we face, both internally and externally. Our country has endured pressure, sanctions, and political challenges. But through it all, we have stood firm, committed to the ideals of independence, sovereignty, and the preservation of our Islamic values. The Islamic Revolution also introduced a new model of governance that prioritizes justice and equity, where the welfare of the people and the values of Islam are at the center of decision-making. This model has allowed us to make great strides, despite the obstacles in our path.

As we celebrate the 46th Anniversary of this historic revolution, we honor the legacy of those who fought for freedom and justice and renew our determination to continue building a prosperous, fair, and dignified society for all Iranians. It is also both an honor and a privilege to stand before you today to celebrate and reflect on the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Iran, two countries that share deep historical, cultural, and religious ties.

The friendship between Pakistan and Iran is not merely diplomatic; it is rooted in the hearts and minds of our people. For centuries, our nations have been united by common cultural, religious, and social bonds, and it is this foundation that continues to strengthen our bilateral ties.

Geographically, Pakistan and Iran are neighbors, and we share a border that stretches over 900 kilometers, allowing for a rich exchange of goods, ideas, and cultures. Religiously, both Pakistan and Iran are deeply connected by the values of Islam, and our shared faith has always served as a cornerstone for understanding and cooperation. Culturally, Pakistan and Iran share a treasure trove of common heritage, including language, art, literature, and traditions. Persian, a language that has had a profound influence on the culture of both nations, continues to be a source of intellectual and artistic exchange.

In recent years, we have witnessed increased cooperation in various fields, including energy, trade, and security. Our nations have continued to strengthen ties in key areas such as counter-terrorism efforts, border security, and regional stability.

I reaffirm that the Pakistan-Iran relationship is not just a partnership between two governments; it is a living, breathing connection between two peoples, two cultures, and two nations, bound together by common history and a shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future.

Long live the friendship between Pakistan and Iran, and may our bonds continue to strengthen in the years to come.

Iran Anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran

