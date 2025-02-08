CPA South-East Asia Regions Joint Conference: NA Speaker highlights issues faced by women, minorities

LAHORE: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday, highlighted the pressing issues faced by women, minorities, and the younger generation in the region during his special address at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) South-East Asia Regions Joint Conference.

Speaking at the event, Sadiq underscored the need for collective efforts to address these challenges. He also pointed out that there is much to learn from Sri Lanka’s public health system, which could serve as a model for improving regional healthcare infrastructure.

The problems of the region can only be resolved through unity and shared learning,“ Sadiq stated, calling for greater collaboration among nations to tackle common issues.

The event was attended by over 100 representatives from 20 legislatures, including delegations from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, the United Kingdom, Zambia, Malaysia, and Pakistan. The distinguished guests included 13 Speakers, 4 Deputy Speakers, and 1 Chairman.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq graced the session as a chief guest, while CPA Chairperson Dr. Christopher Kalila praised the initiative as a much-needed step for regional parliamentary engagement.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Aamir Habib and CPA Regional Secretary Ms. Kashani Anusha led the Branch Secretariat meeting, finalized the agenda focused on parliamentary democracy, transparent legislation, and accountability.

Earlier, in an informal discussion with the reporters Ayaz Sadiq said government has once again extended an offer for dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). During an informal conversation with journalists at the Punjab Assembly, he stated that the government has never closed its doors to negotiations.

While responding to a question Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, “We have not even dissolved the committee formed for talks with PTI. If PTI secures internal approval, they can come to us, and we are ready.” He further added that communication with PTI has not been severed and that they remain in contact with the government.

Speaking about PTI’s founder, the National Assembly Speaker described him as a strong-willed individual, who believes in resolving issues through dialogue. He emphasized that the government has always been open to negotiations and will continue to maintain this stance in the future.

Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations; emphasizing the importance of economic collaboration and public diplomacy. The two nations, known for their longstanding friendship, are focusing on enhancing regional peace and development through stronger parliamentary and economic ties.

Sadiq said Pakistan’s first female Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has unveiled a series of transformative initiatives aimed at uplifting various segments of society.

The government has introduced fully-funded scholarships for higher education, launched targeted projects to support farmers, rolled out residential schemes for the homeless, and implemented special programs for persons with disabilities. These efforts underscore the province’s commitment to inclusive development and social welfare.

Meanwhile, other provinces in Pakistan have also demonstrated remarkable progress through innovative programs. Sindh has been recognized for its exceptional housing schemes, particularly for healthcare improvements and rehabilitation of victims affected by the 2022 floods.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Ehsaas Program, the province has implemented impactful social welfare measures, focusing on poverty alleviation and community support. -Balochistan is creating employment opportunities by leveraging IT-based service delivery, promoting affordable solar panels, and modernizing the mining industry to boost economic growth.

