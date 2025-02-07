AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz inaugurates newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium

BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 09:46pm
PM Shehbaz inaugurates newly renovated Gaddafi stadium in Lahore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former PCB chairmen Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf, national team players, and others.

“We all are praying for you [team]. We are all waiting for the moment when you will defeat India,” the prime minister said.

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

In a statement, the PCB said it transformed the stadium into a modern cricketing venue in a record 117 days.

The stadium now features brighter LED lights, two new larger score screens and comfortable imported seating in all enclosures, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience for fans, according to the PCB.

““Our venues are now on par with international standards and we are proud to offer cricket fans the best possible experience. The transformation of this stadium in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” the statement added.

A tri-nation ODI series will be followed by the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19.

Gaddafi Stadium Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Gaddafi stadium in Lahore

PM Shehbaz inaugurates newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium

