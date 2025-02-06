AIRLINK 191.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 37.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.56%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
HUBC 127.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.29%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
OGDC 199.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.44%)
PACE 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PAEL 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 170.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.89%)
PRL 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
PTC 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
SEARL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.17%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.85%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.16%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.37%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.46%)
WAVESAPP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,699 Decreased By -51.2 (-0.44%)
BR30 34,548 Decreased By -103.8 (-0.3%)
KSE100 111,443 Decreased By -492.1 (-0.44%)
KSE30 34,750 Decreased By -275 (-0.79%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 5, 2025
BR Web Desk Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 08:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Read here for details.

  • Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Read here for details.

  • All set for BFC in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices hit record high as investors move to safe-haven amid tariff war

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in multiple fields

Read here for details.

  • Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V named 50th imam of Ismailis

Read here for details.

