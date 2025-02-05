Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in multiple fields

Pakistan and China signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday to enhance cooperation in multiple fields, including science and technology, media, clean energy, and socio-economic development.

The development comes as Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his visit to China.

Zardari, along with other govt officials, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a five-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, regional and international issues of common interest, and opportunities to even further expand the scope of bilateral partnership, especially through continued high-level exchanges, according to a statement from Pakistan President’s Secretariat.

“The meeting was followed by an MoU signing ceremony where the two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of science & technology, media, clean energy and socio-economic development, among others,” the statement read.

Underlining the enduring friendship between the two countries, they also reaffirmed support for each other on the issues of core interests, it added.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and underlined the “unique, time-tested and special relationship between the two countries”.

He termed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a shining model of the Belt and Road Initiative’s (BRI) “visionary concept of win-win cooperation”.

According to the statement, voth sides also discussed about second phase of the CPEC and its role in promoting regional connectivity, shared benefits, and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.

They underlined the significance of “people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges” for strengthening ties between the two countries.

President Zardari extended the invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan, emphasising that the people and government of Pakistan hold him in “high esteem as a visionary leader and as a special friend of Pakistan”.

Pakistan, China agree to enhance intelligence sharing

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who his along with President Zardari on his China visit, met with his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to further improve intelligence sharing, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

“Both sides also discussed cooperation to further secure the border between the two countries.

“Moreover, the use of modern technology for police and paramilitary forces was also discussed,” it added.

The statement said a detailed discussion was held on acquiring modern equipment and technology for the police from China.

Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan would purchase modern technology and equipment for the police from China.

“During the meeting, cooperation with the National Police Academy was also discussed. It was decided to increase cooperation between the Beijing Police and Islamabad Police. Both sides also expressed Satisfaction over the Joint Working Group meeting held in January,” the Interior Ministry said.