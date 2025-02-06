AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-06

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Islamabad would connect multiple federal agencies including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) through an automated system for the submission, processing, and issuance of RLCOs (Required Licenses, Certificates, and other approvals) of foreign investors under one-roof.

The key registration agencies including FBR, SECP and others will facilitate investors under one roof.

It is learnt that the government has decided to establish Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Islamabad to improve efficiency for companies navigating the various regulatory processes.

PM Shehbaz calls for early completion of Business Facilitation Centres

Prime Minister will inaugurate the BFC during the current month.

Background of the issue revealed that the Board of Investment (BoI) has signed the Service Level Agreement (SLA) with all federal government departments to streamline and facilitate business related services for entrepreneurs and businesses in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister in June 2024 has ordered to establish a Model Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at Islamabad.

The BFC will serve as a unified platform to streamline the processing and delivery of RLCO services for businesses, Provide a centralised hub where entrepreneurs can access multiple services efficiently, enhance inter-agency collaboration to ensure seamless service delivery, improve the ease of doing business by reducing delays and offer transparent and accountable service processes to foster trust among stakeholders.

Islamabad Business Facilitation Centre will be dealing with 341 (RLCOs) of 22 Ministries, as well as, 41 Departments and every department will depute their Experts for onward placement at the Business Facilitation Centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP FBR BFC

Comments

200 characters

All set for BFC in Islamabad

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories