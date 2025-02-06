AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
2025-02-06

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Published 06 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: The arrival of international parliamentary delegations has commenced for the 1st Asia and Southeast Asia Regional CPA Conference at the Punjab Assembly. A 14-member Malaysian parliamentary delegation, comprising esteemed Speakers and Members of various Legislative Assemblies of Malaysia, has landed at Lahore Airport.

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

Members of the Punjab Assembly, Hina Pervaiz Butt and Salma Saeed Hashmi, warmly welcomed the delegation. The Malaysian delegation includes Dr Mohd Amar bin Abdullah, Speaker of the Kelantan Assembly; Haji Mohd Sharkar bin Haji Shamsudin, Speaker of the Pahang Assembly; and Muhammad Zahir bin Abdul Khalid, Speaker of the Perak Assembly. Other Members of the Assembly and Secretaries are also part of the delegation.

