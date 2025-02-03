AIRLINK 197.06 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.35%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
CNERGY 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
FCCL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.71%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
FLYNG 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.3%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.83%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.34%)
OGDC 203.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.23%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 175.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-2.02%)
PRL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.52%)
SEARL 106.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.62%)
SYM 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,934 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.54%)
BR30 35,279 Decreased By -269 (-0.76%)
KSE100 113,666 Decreased By -589.9 (-0.52%)
KSE30 35,638 Decreased By -231.8 (-0.65%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-03

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 08:57am

ISLAMABAD: The overseas Pakistanis have demanded a waiver from withholding taxes/Federal Excise Duty (FED) and payment in Pak rupee for first time purchase of plots in new sectors of federal capital.

Tax experts told Business Recorder that the overseas Pakistanis especially those who have been successful in balloting of CDA Sector C-14 have demanded that the development package for the real estate and housing sector to be announced soon and withholding tax wavier to overseas Pakistanis is given apart from allowing payment in Pakistani rupee instead of UD dollars.

As per CDA sources, tax experts informed that the payments in US dollars from the allottees are not forthcoming and CDA is receiving requests to allow payment in Pak Rupees rather high court has been moved in this regard.

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

The background facts are that CDA recently held balloting of its sector C-14 wherein priority was given to overseas Pakistanis and as per intimation letter issued to successful overseas Pakistanis payment is acceptable in USD only and that too from abroad through banking channel within 30 days of the intimation letter dated 15 January 2025.

Whereas these days the Federal Government had constituted a task force to suggest recommendations for development of real estate and housing sector. The Prime Minister is chairing a meeting on February 3, to consider 40 plus recommendations of the task force.

When contacted for comments Shahid Jami, a tax consultant explained that apart from provincial taxes and stamp duty a buyer is required to pay 4 per cent withholding income tax apart from FED and though income tax is adjustable yet since overseas Pakistanis usually don’t have Pakistan source taxable income therefore the tax collected is refundable on filing of “NIL” return and to obtain income tax refund is mission impossible for residents too what to say of non-resident.

Jami stated that all over the world first time buyer are given tax waiver on buying residential property whereas there is no such concession in Pakistan where first time buyer will prefer to buy plot and then make construction as one earns.

Jami explained that overseas Pakistanis regularly send remittances to Pakistan and invariably they do not have liquid funds abroad to make payment in US dollars through banking channel which will also incur over two per cent banking charges.

Jami urged the Federal and Provincial government to give meaningful practical incentive otherwise giving preference merely is a farce.

“Overseas Foundation of Pakistan has failed to deliver and there should be a separate Overseas Housing Authority of the pattern of DHA to acquire land and develop housing schemes for the overseas working class,” Jami observed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Overseas Pakistanis Taxes FBR Federal Excise Duty real estate CDA WHT housing sector

Comments

200 characters

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories