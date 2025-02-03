Stocks remain under pressure

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pressure during the outgoing week ended on January 31, 2025 as the investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 624.76 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 114,255.73 points.

Trading activities also remained low as average daily volumes on ready counter declined by28.8 percent to 497.62 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 698.71 million shares while average daily traded value on the ready counter declined by 20.5 percent to Rs 27.48 billion during this week against previous week’s average of 34.57 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 171.51 points during this week to close at 12,007.32 points with average daily turnover of 451.663 million shares.

BRIndex30 plunged by 1,003.30 points on week-on-week basis to close at 35,596.25 points with average daily trading volumes of 285.242 million shares.

The foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares and withdrew $4.729 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 63 billion to Rs 14.053 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market remained volatile throughout the week, largely influenced by corporate earnings announcements.

Fertilizer stocks weighed heavily on the index, dragging it down by 742 points WoW, following FFC’s lower-than-expected profitability. However, this was partially offset by higher-than-expected final dividends from banks, which contributed 612points to the index and cushioned the overall decline.

Sector-wise on the main board, Textile Weaving, Automobile Assembler, and banks were amongst the top performers, up 4.1 percent/3.5 percent/1.5percentWoW. On the other hand, OMCs, engineering, and refinery sectors reported a decline of 5.8 percent/5.3 percent/3.0 percent WoW, respectively.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by banks and foreigners with a net sell of $5.7 and 4.7million, respectively. On the other hand, Companies, Other Organizations and Individuals absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $5.6/2.6/2.3 million, respectively.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were ATLH (up 16.1 percent), NBP (up 11.9 percent), KTML (up 9.1 percent), AKBL (up 7.9 percent) and BAHL (up 7.4 percent), while top laggards were ISL (down 8.1 percent), SNGP (down 7.0 percent), UNITY (down 6.7 percent), AGP (down 6.4 percent) and KOSM (down 6.1 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index experienced mixed trends during the week closing at 114,256 points, down 0.5 percent WoW.

The week commenced with the monetary policy committee’s announcement of a 100bps reduction in the policy rate, taking the cumulative reduction to 1,000bps since Jun-2024 amid an ongoing disinflation trend. Pakistan has also significantly improved its external financing position, as highlighted by the Governor SBP, having repaid $6.4billion during FY25, with a remaining balance of $3.6billion due by Jun-2025.

