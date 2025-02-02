LPG tanker blast

EDITORIAL: During the recent years there have been scores of fatal incidents involving storage and marketing of low quality LPG containers, yet the relevant authorities have done next to nothing to implement safety standards. In a harrowing incident in Multan the other day, at least six people were burnt to death and 38 others injured, eight of them critically, when an LPG tanker truck parked in a residential area caught fire, and soon exploded with a huge bang. Resultantly, some 20 houses were completely destroyed and 70 other partially damaged. Nearly two dozen head of cattle also perished in the blast and building collapses. According to details, some 15 workers were decanting the liquid petroleum gas from the tanker truck into commercial cylinders when they discovered gas leakage from one of the valves of the tanker, and fearing for their lives fled the place. People living in the area suffered immense pain and devastation due to criminal conduct of others.

Sadly, safety rules largely remain ignored almost everywhere in this country. Low quality LPG cylinders can be seen being openly sold in the market, leading to tragic incidents in homes as well as passenger vehicles. Besides, many of the decanting and storage facilities are located in congested areas. This has gone on despite the fact that under the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA’s) mandatory criteria for LPG storage and filling, marketing companies are responsible for observance of all safety codes and standards at their distributors’ premises. Even so, incidents of gas explosions keep happening every now and then. OGRA has not bothered to ensure marketing companies fulfil their obligatory responsibilities. It is only after the occurrence of something as shocking as the present incident that government officials issue statements offering condolences to the victims’ families together with assurance to hold the culprits to account.

The district administration of Multan has now spurred into action, constituting an eight-member committee to establish the cause of the incident, which was asked to submit its report with recommendations within 48 hours. Also, the Commissioner has ordered a crackdown on illegal LNG and CNG decanting shops in Multan division; legal ones, too, need to be properly inspected to ensure they adopt the essential safeguards. With the authorities’ zeal to do it right, the traffic police, district administration, Regional Transport Authority, and Civil Defence are to jointly carry out operations to curb illegal LPG refilling in populated areas. One hopes such monitoring would become an enduring feature of safety measures in Multan as well as all over the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025