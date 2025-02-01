IT cos urge govt to introduce satellite internet services

KARACHI: IT exporting companies have urged the government to expedite the launch of satellite internet services by facilitating various new operators to enhance faster internet penetration across the country.

They mentioned that new operators will not only bring foreign investment to develop infrastructure in the country but also play a pivotal facilitative role in supporting IT companies, exporters, businesses, and universities in metropolises and remote cities.

At present, the government is working to establish a technical and regulatory mechanism for satellite internet service providers. On the other hand, three operators from different countries showed interest in launching their services, including Starlink, OneWeb, and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology.

Besides, a local institution, Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), is also developed its capacity to launch PAKSAT-HTS which could also provide a facility of satellite broadband internet like other foreign operators.

The arrival of satellite internet in Pakistan would be a game-changer for the economy and export potential for IT sector, industries and agriculture, said Senior Vice President the Pakistan IT Association (P@SHA) Muhammad Umair Nizam.

With over 38 million people in remote areas lacking access to reliable internet, satellite connectivity can bridge this digital divide, empowering millions with opportunities for online education, remote work, and digital entrepreneurship. This could contribute significantly to increasing Pakistan’s IT export revenue, which already stands at $3.2 billion and has the potential to exceed $10 billion in the next few years with improved infrastructure, he said.

Additionally, he added that, enhanced internet access will support SMEs and freelancers, who currently contribute over $500 million annually in exports, to expand their reach globally. “As an industry, we see satellite internet as a crucial step toward building an inclusive digital economy and achieving our ambitious goal of $15 billion in IT exports by 2030”, he said.

An IT exporter and CEO Hexalyze, Saad Shah, said the availability of internet services through satellite technology will provide an alternate option to IT companies for having uninterrupted internet connectivity to do their businesses.

